ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $343,470.33 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PUMP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $4,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

