Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,373. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

