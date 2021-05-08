Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. 430,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,989. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.34.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.