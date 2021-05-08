Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $110.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.30 million and the lowest is $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $442.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

