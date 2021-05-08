Provoco Token Market Cap Reaches $99,924.26 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $99,924.26 and $398.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00081859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00064957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00777953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.35 or 0.09126600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.