Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $7.00. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 17,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Psychemedics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in Psychemedics in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Psychemedics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

