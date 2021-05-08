Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

PSA stock opened at $277.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

