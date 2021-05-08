Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Lowered by Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.10.

GIL stock opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of -31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$46.99.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -10.98%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

