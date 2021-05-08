Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

