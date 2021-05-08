Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

