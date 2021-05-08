Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Issued By Truist Securiti

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

IAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $58.93 on Friday. IAA has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IAA by 5,426.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

