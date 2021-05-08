Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.47.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $239.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.