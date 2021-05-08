Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gartner, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

IT stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,097 shares of company stock worth $11,018,429 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.