Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Covanta in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Covanta has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

