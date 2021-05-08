Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.