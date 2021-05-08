Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.