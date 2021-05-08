Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $112.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.