Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

H stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

