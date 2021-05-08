Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $131.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. 702,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 717,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,926,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

