Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By William Blair

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

RDFN opened at $56.96 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

