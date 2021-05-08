Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $701.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

