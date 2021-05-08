Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

MED has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MED opened at $278.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Medifast by 22.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medifast by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

