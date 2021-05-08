Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $224.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,836 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

