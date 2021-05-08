Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Vericel has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

