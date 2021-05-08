QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 10% Following Insider Selling

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) fell 10% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.01. 3,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Specifically, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,707,063. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $994.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 355,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

