RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RDNT opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RadNet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

