Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $572.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.93 million to $675.08 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.40. 5,505,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

