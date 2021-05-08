Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 6844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

