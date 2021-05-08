Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

RPD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

