Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.70 million-$123.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.10 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

