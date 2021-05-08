RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of FRA:RAA traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €774.40 ($911.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,852 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €686.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €724.44.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

