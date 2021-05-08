RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €490.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of RAA opened at €774.40 ($911.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €686.15 and a 200-day moving average of €724.44. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

