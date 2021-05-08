Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,146.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.21 million and $17,146.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00066858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 425.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.61 or 0.01140154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.92 or 0.00743429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.01 or 0.99893153 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

