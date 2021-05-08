Raymond James Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

