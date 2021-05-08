Raymond James Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $134.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

