Raymond James Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

