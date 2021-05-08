Raymond James Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $23.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Everi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.