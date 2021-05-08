Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $410.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

SPGI opened at $390.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.70. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

