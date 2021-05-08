Raymond James Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

