Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.59.

TSE MEG opened at C$7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.15. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

