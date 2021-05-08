Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,096,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 86,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,420,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.