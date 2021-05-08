Raymond Oppel Sells 6,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTH opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

