Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Position Decreased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Rayonier worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.