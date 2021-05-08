Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 413,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

