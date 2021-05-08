Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.