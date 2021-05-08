RCI Hospitality (RICK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

RICK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.