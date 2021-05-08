RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. RE/MAX updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. 113,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,312. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

