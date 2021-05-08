RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 113,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,312. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.