Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.96 million.

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

