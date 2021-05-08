Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

RRBI stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.